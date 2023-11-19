Obituaries

Sauls, Clarelle

Nov 19, 2023

SAULS, Clarelle

Clarelle Ruth Sauls, a native Atlantan, died at age 86, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, after six years of declining health. She was the daughter of the late Luther Berry Sauls and Vollie Campbell Sauls. Survivors are her sister, Gail Marshall; and her nieces, Angela (Mark) Lange, Nicolette (Tony) Wade, and Paulette Walker. Preceding her in death were her brothers, Donald Sauls and Douglas Sauls; and her nephew, David Marshall. At Clarelle's request, her body was donated to Emory University's School of Medicine.

She graduated from Chamblee High School in 1954 where she was homecoming queen. She attended Baylor University and graduated from Georgia State College (now University) in 1962 with a degree in history. Clarelle loved all things French and made several trips to France. She spoke the language fluently, having studied for a term at Laval University in Quebec City, and continued her language study after retirement.

Clarelle was an invaluable member of the staff of Georgia State, first in the College of Business Administration and later as one of the first employees of the College of Education. She completed her 40-year career at Georgia State in 2002 as COE's Director of Academic Assistance. Clarelle was known for her intelligence, professionalism, good nature, and ready smile.

Her family expresses their appreciation to the staff of Renaissance on Peachtree, particularly the caregivers in Assisted Living, and the staff of Inspire Hospice, for the attention, care, and comfort they gave Clarelle.

A Memorial Service celebrating Clarelle's life will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 2:00 PM, in the chapel of H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, GA. A reception will follow the service. In place of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to The Salvation Army (salvationarmy.org).




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Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel

4550 Peachtree Road Ne

Atlanta, GA

30319

http://www.hmpattersonoglethorpe.com

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