Satterfield, Sanford

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SATTERFIELD, Sanford

Sanford Grant Satterfield, 94, of Monroe, passed away on April 25, 2023. Born on June 13, 1928, he was the son of the late Broughton Satterfield who was a Disciples of Christ Minister and Montine Satterfield.

He was a member of Bogart Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Katherine Edwards.

Survivors include his son, Jeffery Lee Satterfield.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Lord & Stephens, West, Watkinsville. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends the evening prior at the funeral home from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bogart Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 194 Elder Street Bogart, GA 30622.

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville is entrusted with arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

