SATTERFIELD, John Douglas



John Douglas Satterfield of Hoschton, GA passed away on November 11, 2021. A private family memorial service will be held on November 20, 2021 and he will be laid to rest in Stockbridge, GA at a later date. John was born in Atlanta on 9/26/1944 to the late JHeard and Audrey Satterfield. He attended John B. Gordon and graduated from East Atlanta High School in 1962. He attended Lipscomb University and the University of Houston, where he received a BS degree in Business Accounting. He was employed with Texaco International, where he traveled extensively in South America and Africa as the International Finance Coordinator. He regaled his family and friends with stories of his travels, with his wit and his love of people. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his siblings: Jerry and Shirley Satterfield of Cheraw, SC; Joe Satterfield of Marietta, GA; and James and Jayne Osburn of Hoschton, GA as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Right Steps, Inc. PO BOX 458, Snellville, GA 30078 or



WoundedWarriorProject.org/Donate.

