SATING, Dennis Martin



Dennis M. Sating, age 82 of Cleveland, Ohio, died Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Helen Sating. His work was in IT banking. He enjoyed his family, golfing, playing cards, gemology and fossil hunting. Survivors include his sons, Joseph Sating of Ellicott City, MD, and Brian Sating of Amsterdam, Holland; his grandchildren, Sarah Sating and Zachary Sating; his brother, Robert Sating of Cleveland, Ohio; his sisters, Judy Riley of Cleveland, Ohio and Jeanie Toler of Jacksonville, Florida.

