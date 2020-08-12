SASSER, Marcia Marcia Rae Sasser, age 75, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. Her courageous battle with rheumatoid arthritis is finally over. Marcia was born October 12, 1944, a native of Chicago, Illinois. At her young age, her family moved to Miami, Florida, where she attended Southwest High School and Miami-Dade College. Marcia was a legal secretary for most of her life until she retired several years ago. She enjoyed her retirement years by traveling, taking many cruises and other trips with her best friend, Joanne. Together they explored the U.S. and cruised the oceans. Marcia Had numerous friends in Georgia and across the U.S. who she loved and who are deeply saddened by her loss. Marcia also loved all the many dogs she and her husband cared for in her lifetime, primarily Schnauzers. She left behind her beloved Schnauzer, Bee Bee, who is now being cared for by her sister Gail. Marcia was preceded in death by her husband, James ("Jimmie") H. Sasser, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Gail Jensen (Husband, Dave Akins) of Peachtree City, GA. Also surviving are the many lifelong friends and relatives that she cherished who will keep her forever in their memory. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made honoring Marcia Sasser to OUR PAL'S PLACE, PET ADOPTION, 4508 Canton Road, Marietta, GA 30066 or to the Arthritis Foundation. Message of Condolence may be posted online www.hmpattersoncantonhill.com.

