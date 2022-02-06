SASINE, Stanley Martin



Stanley Martin Sasine, 97, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away January 23, 2022, of complications after a fall. Stanley was born July 19, 1924, in New York, NY. After high school, he served in the Army during World War II as a member of Merrill's Marauders, a unit fighting behind enemy lines in Burma. For his service to our country, he was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Stanley returned home and married Irene "Renee" Schwartz and began a career on Wall Street. He moved his family to Atlanta in 1964 to own and operate Wm & Harvey Rowland of GA, Inc., a truck equipment, spring and driveline company. Stanley was preceded in death by Renee, his wife of 69 years, and grandson Daniel. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law Jeffrey and Janice Sasine, Stephen and Joan Sasine, Robert and Trina Sasine; daughter and son-in-law Jo-Anne and Scott Miller; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Renee and Stanley were former members of Ahavath Achim Synagogue. At the time of his death, Stanley was residing at Huntcliff Summit in Sandy Springs. His interests included family, golf, and travels with Renee and friends. In his later years Stanley's love of adventure included target shooting in his 80's, jet skiing at 90 and skydiving at 93. Graveside services were held on January 25, 2022, at Arlington Memorial Park with Bob Barr officiating. Stanley will be most remembered for his devotion to family and his indomitable spirit for life.



