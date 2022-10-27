ajc logo
Sarubbi, Raymond

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SARUBBI, Raymond "Scott"

Raymond "Scott" Sarubbi, 61, passed away at home Monday morning, October 24th surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Ann; his children, daughter-in-law and sons-in-law Jared and Shannon Sarubbi, Bailey Sarubbi and Pete Riddett, Lilly Sarubbi and Andrew Taira; his grandson Jordan Scott Sarubbi; his mother Dolores Sarubbi; his sisters and brothers-in-law Nina Sarubbi Fox and Dennis Devlin, Sabrina and Phil Watson, Scott Robinson; his sisters-in-law Virginia Melton and Meleia Melton; and his nephew Ira Melton. He was preceded in death by his father Raymond Sarubbi; his sister Lisa Ray Sarubbi; and his sister-in-law Cheryl Melton.

Scott had a successful media career – quickly becoming the indispensable "go-to-guy" and an absolute joy in every office he worked in. He was a pillar of his community, a 50 year resident of Tucker, and very active at First Baptist Church of Tucker where he sang in the quartet, taught Sunday school, and influenced the lives of many young people.

He loved to dance, sing, fish, and golf – he loved these things most of all when he did them with his family. Whether it was duets with his wife, golfing at the beach with his girls, or late night talks with his son, Scott was a family man through and through. Today we mourn the best husband, dad, and Pop-Pop the world has ever known.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 29th, at 11:30 in the morning, at First Baptist Church of Tucker, 5073 Lavista Rd, Tuker, GA 30084 with a visitation preceding at 10:30. An addition visitation will be held Friday evening, October 28th, from 5 to 7, at the Main Street Fellowship Hall, 2367 Main St, Tucker, GA 30084.




