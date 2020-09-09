SARGON, Miriam B. Miriam B. Sargon, at age 101, a resident of Boston, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 at Hebrew SeniorLife in Roslindale. She was born in New York City on June 6, 1919 and moved to Boston when she married David Goldstein in 1942. David died in 1958 and Miriam married the late Benjamin Sargon in 1970. She was a Phi Bata Kappa graduate of Hunter College. Miriam taught English at Newton North High School for twenty nine years. Special thanks are due to her long-term care giver Susan Madow. Survivors include her son Jonathan Goldstein of Carrollton, Georgia, brother Sidney Bludman of Chevy Chase, Maryland, and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current health concerns, services are private. In accordance with Miriam's last wishes, memorial donations may be made to the Sargon/ Goldstein Scholarship Fund, Attn: Rabbi Ron Gray, Boys Town Jerusalem, PMB 6250, 1 Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10117-3490.

