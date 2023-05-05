Sarah, Hall

HALL, Sarah



Mrs. Sarah Lovett Hall of SW Atlanta, passed away on April 29, 2023. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Rev. Kenneth L. Alexander, officiating. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Gravesite at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Sarah leaves a legacy of love to her family, a devoted husband, Tommie L. Hall of Atlanta, GA; loving children, daughter, Barbara (Bill) S. Hall of Calhoun, GA; sons, Eric (Jenny) S. Hall of Stone Mountain, GA; Solomon (Sharon) Nixon of Tifton, GA; Opal Nixon of Atlanta, GA; nephew and honorary grandchild, Solomon Nixon III of Tifton, GA; sister, Addie "Mickey" Lovett of Stockton, MD; sisters-in- law, Beulah Lovett and Elizabeth Lovett of Macon, GA; Myrtice (David) Riley and Mattie (Joseph) Redd of Atlanta, GA; a host of very special nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends, Erma Felton, Diane Dunn, Rosetta Hill, Caroline Fuller, and Bernice "BJ" Phillips, all of Atlanta, GA; and many family, friends, and former students. Today, public viewing will be held from 1- 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 www.mbfh.com.



