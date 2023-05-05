X

Sarah, Hall

1 hour ago

HALL, Sarah

Mrs. Sarah Lovett Hall of SW Atlanta, passed away on April 29, 2023. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Rev. Kenneth L. Alexander, officiating. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Gravesite at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Sarah leaves a legacy of love to her family, a devoted husband, Tommie L. Hall of Atlanta, GA; loving children, daughter, Barbara (Bill) S. Hall of Calhoun, GA; sons, Eric (Jenny) S. Hall of Stone Mountain, GA; Solomon (Sharon) Nixon of Tifton, GA; Opal Nixon of Atlanta, GA; nephew and honorary grandchild, Solomon Nixon III of Tifton, GA; sister, Addie "Mickey" Lovett of Stockton, MD; sisters-in- law, Beulah Lovett and Elizabeth Lovett of Macon, GA; Myrtice (David) Riley and Mattie (Joseph) Redd of Atlanta, GA; a host of very special nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends, Erma Felton, Diane Dunn, Rosetta Hill, Caroline Fuller, and Bernice "BJ" Phillips, all of Atlanta, GA; and many family, friends, and former students. Today, public viewing will be held from 1- 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 www.mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

