SAPP, Hubert



Mr. Hubert Sapp entered into rest on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday , February 23, 2021 at 12 noon at Walker Memorial Park in Augusta, Georgia. Hubert leaves behind to cherish his amazing life- his wife and best friend Jane Delores Wilburn Sapp, beloved sons, Robert Otis Sapp and Edward Charles (Alicia) Sapp, granddaughter, Amia Rose, sister, Katherine (Kitty), sister in laws, Mary Henley and Shirley W. Key, a host of nieces, nephews, friends and fellow activists. Mr. Sapp may be viewed on Monday, February 22, 2021 from 1 to 6 p.m at the funeral home.



Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King JR. Blvd., Augusta, Georgia.

