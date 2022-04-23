ajc logo
X

Sanford, Phillip Douglas

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SANFORD, Phillip Douglas

Phillip Douglas Sanford passed away on April 9, 2022 at the age of 63. He left this world surrounded by a devoted family who mourn his early passing. His battle with cancer proved his courage and determination to face life's challenges. Born to Farrell and Stella Sanford of Waynesville, North Carolina, Phil was a proud graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology. He studied architecture and went on to partner in a successful construction company and later worked as an estimator. He fathered three children who brought him absolute joy. Larissa, Emily and Paul will miss him every day and hope to always honor his memory. Phil is survived by his adoring wife Deborah, also a Georgia Tech graduate, and his siblings Carole, Joan and Mitchell. Phil's one year old granddaughter Virginia will grow up with the best and funniest stories of her grandfather. The Sunday crossword has lost a worthy adversary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mountain Top Boys Home at 65 Mountain Top Way, Sugar Valley, GA 30746 or through their PayPal found at www.mountaintopboyshome.org.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a hearing, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Greene is appearing at a hearing Friday in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

Credit: John Bazemore

A fiery Marjorie Taylor Greene fights court challenge on her candidacy7h ago
While roads to State Farm Arena were being blocked because of a suspicious package, the venue was nearly empty during a delay for the game Friday, April 22, 2022. The Hawks face the Heat in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series. (Photo: Sarah K. Spencer/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer

State Farm Arena back open after suspicious package delayed Hawks game
5h ago
Ron Hoffman sits in Piedmont Park in Midtown with his black labrador retriever, Georgia, on April 14. The above average temperatures Georgia has felt so far this year may continue into summer, a new federal forecast shows. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Hotter than normal summer could be on the way for Georgia. Here's why
11h ago
Police evacuate people, including Sarah Cope running with her dog, near the scene of a shooting Friday, April 22, 2022, in northwest Washington. Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an "active threat." Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC
3h ago
Police evacuate people, including Sarah Cope running with her dog, near the scene of a shooting Friday, April 22, 2022, in northwest Washington. Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an "active threat." Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC
3h ago
Aerial photo shows construction site of I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs last August. Work on the project is expected to be completed later this year (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPDATE: Overnight closure of northbound Ga. 400 at I-285 postponed again
9h ago
The Latest
Williams, Jean
Bridges, Rubin
1h ago
Curtiss, Frances
1h ago
Featured
Gwinnett Place Mall stands mostly vacant in Duluth Wednesday, August 18, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Gwinnett Place team releases two proposals for mall redevelopment
9h ago
State picks contractor for $685.6 million I-285 interchange
Mother, son sentenced to life in prison in 2020 Spalding motel room killing
8h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top