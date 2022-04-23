SANFORD, Phillip Douglas



Phillip Douglas Sanford passed away on April 9, 2022 at the age of 63. He left this world surrounded by a devoted family who mourn his early passing. His battle with cancer proved his courage and determination to face life's challenges. Born to Farrell and Stella Sanford of Waynesville, North Carolina, Phil was a proud graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology. He studied architecture and went on to partner in a successful construction company and later worked as an estimator. He fathered three children who brought him absolute joy. Larissa, Emily and Paul will miss him every day and hope to always honor his memory. Phil is survived by his adoring wife Deborah, also a Georgia Tech graduate, and his siblings Carole, Joan and Mitchell. Phil's one year old granddaughter Virginia will grow up with the best and funniest stories of her grandfather. The Sunday crossword has lost a worthy adversary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mountain Top Boys Home at 65 Mountain Top Way, Sugar Valley, GA 30746 or through their PayPal found at www.mountaintopboyshome.org.

