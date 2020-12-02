Sanford, Jaye

X

Jaye Mia Sanford entered into rest November 22, 2020. Private Service Thursday, December 3, 2020, 1 pm in our Cascade Chapel. Service will be streamed. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 12:30 pm on day of service. Jaye was preceded in death by her brother, Jeffrey Johnson; her parents, Sterrs Arthur Johnson and Annie Laura Johnson. She leaves to cherish her memory, devoted husband, Brandon Sanford; son, Jason Sanford; daughter, Skyler Sanford; sisters, Cheryl Johnson Ransaw and Charis Lauren Johnson; mother-in-law, Bobbie Sanford; sister-in-law, Tina Johnson; brothers-in-law, Lee Ransaw and Porter Sanford, IV; nephews, Porter Sanford, V and Chris Sanford, other relatives and friends. Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com

