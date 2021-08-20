Sandfelder, Paula

SANDFELDER (MATUSOW), Paula Roslyn



Paula Roslyn (nee Matusow) Sandfelder, age 86, passed away peacefully August 18, 2021, after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease. Paula was born March 20, 1935, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was married to Martin "Marty" Sandfelder for 42 years; he preceded her in death in 2000. They lived in New York City and Poughkeepsie, NY and moved to Atlanta in 1976. In 1988, they moved to Hong Kong for five years for what they called their "big adventure".



Paula valued education and was always intellectually curious. She was a graduate of Syracuse University where she studied International Relations and Political Science. When she was in her 40's, Paula attended Emory University where she earned a master's degree in library science. While in Hong Kong, Paula organized and catalogued the Hong Kong Synagogue's library and was involved in synagogue life. Upon her return to Atlanta, Paula was a research librarian at Georgia Perimeter College where she worked with and assisted many students in their studies. Following her retirement, Paula was involved in her grandchildren's activities and lives. Paula was an avid reader especially as her physical condition deteriorated.



Paula is survived by her children, Michele Sandfelder Mogilski, David Sandfelder, (Bonnie) and Robert Sandfelder (Isabelle). Paula adored her grandchildren, Cara, Ben, Jeremy, Amanda, Dylan and Daniel and always encouraged their talents. She is also survived by her sister, Vivian, 93 of Philadelphia, PA, her sister-in-law, Eileen (nee Sandfelder) Finestone of Pittsburgh, PA and her nieces and nephews.



Graveside services will be held at Arlington Memorial Park on Monday, August 23, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Syracuse University Library, the Emory University Library or Hadassah. A Zoom link for the funeral will be posted on Dressler's website at https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/.



Arrangements by Dressler Funeral Care, 770.451.4999.

