Sanderson, L. R.

SANDERSON, Dr. L. R. "Sandy"



Dr. L. R. "Sandy" Sanderson passed away on January 25, 2022, one day before his 87th birthday. Sandy was born to Leonard Richard Sanderson and Mary Bryan Sanderson in Lakeland, Florida on January 26, 1935. At the age of 5 he moved to Tampa, FL where he lived and attended Plant High School. He then moved to Rome, GA and went to The Darlington School for a couple of years before moving back to Florida and graduating from Leon High School in Tallahassee in 1952. It was there that he met his future wife, Ann Callahan.



After high school, Sandy and Ann went to Florida State University where they were members of the F.S.U Flying High Circus performing together as the Trapeze artists. After three years of college at FSU, Sandy was accepted to Emory's School of Dentistry. In 1955, Sandy and Ann were married, and they moved to Atlanta. He graduated from Dental school in 1959 and served as a part-time dental instructor at Emory for 6 years while operating a private dental practice in Atlanta. He practiced dentistry until he retired in 2011.



Sandy was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, an Eagle Scout, and a member of the Omicron Kappa Upsilon Honorary Dental Society. He was also a member of the American Dental Association, Georgia Dental Association, and the Northern District Dental Society.



Sandy loved to coach kids' sports. He coached his children in football, baseball and basketball at NYO and Bagley Park (now Frankie Allen Park). He continued to coach kids long after his own children were in high school and college. He even served as community/volunteer coach at the Lovett School. Through his lengthy career of coaching, he made many close and life-long friends. Sandy also enjoyed fishing (salt water), playing tennis and spending time with his grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ann, his 3 children Kay Anderson (Tim), Steve (Melissa) and David, and 10 wonderful grandchildren as well as one great-grandson. He is also survived by his cousin Dr. Frank Wilson of Chapel Hill, NC and longtime fishing buddy and friend Jerry Harrah of Venice, FL. Sandy was predeceased by his sister Cheyney Geren.



The family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude for the great care provided by Kelvin Jones and Brandon Graham.



Services will be held on Friday February 4, 2022, at 10:00am at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 3098 St. Anne's Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30327. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, Sandy requests donations to St. Anne's Episcopal Church or the charity of your choice.

