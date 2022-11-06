SANDERS, Wilfred Hartwell



Wilfred Hartwell Sanders (Bill), 83, of Duluth, GA passed away peacefully on October 31, 2022.



Bill was born on July 31,1939 to Richard and Verna Sanders in Chicago, IL. After graduating from Morgan Park High School in 1957, he attended Northwestern University where he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering, Master of Business Administration in Economics and Quantitative Methods degrees as well as performed post-MBA studies in Marketing, Finance and Transportation. He was also a registered Professional Engineer in several states.



After graduating college, Bill spent his career working in the oil and gas industry for Chicago Bridge & Iron Company where he retired after almost 30 years which included serving in an executive role in Dubai, UAE.



In 1964, Bill married his wife Diana and went on to have three children: Steven, Catherine and Laura. Bill was a kind, loving and dedicated husband and father who enjoyed the simple things in life: spending time with family, watching football and enjoying the occasional cigar.



Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Verna Sanders; wife, Diana Sanders; daughter, Laura Sanders-Neidlinger; fiancée, Betty Francis. He is survived by his son, Steven Sanders (Shana); daughter, Catherine Rohloff (Rob); son-in-law, Jeromie Neidlinger; brothers, Richard Sanders and David Sanders (Marilyn); sister, Joan Rothrock; grandchildren, Megan Koleff (Heather Grimes), and Evan and Andrew Rohloff; great-grandchild, Otis Grimes, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



A graveside service was held on November 4, 2022 at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA.



