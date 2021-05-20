SANDERS, Roberta



Roberta Yvonne Sanders, 85, of Chamblee, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021.



Yvonne was born in Grayson, KY to Burley Odfrey Wallace and Edna Earl Rayburn on January 5, 1936. She went to school at Manual Dupont High School. She married Richard Lee Sanders on September 20, 1952. She was a homemaker raising her two son Richard Sanders Jr. and Christopher Sanders with love. She loved nature. All nature. Not just the cute and fluffy, but creepy and crawly equally. Often keeping exotic pets and teaching her children to not fear what they do not understand. At home she baked, crafted jewelry, and enjoyed photography.



Yvonne was preceded in death by Richard.



Yvonne is survived by her two sons: Richard Lee Sanders, Jr. and Christopher Andrew Sanders, and her two grandchildren: Chance Daniel Sanders and Samantha Faith Sanders.



Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM on Saturday May 22, 2021 at H.M. Patterson and Son – Oglethorpe Hill. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.



