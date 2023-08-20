Sanders, Peter

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

SANDERS, Peter

Peter Sanders of Tucker, Georgia, passed away at home on August 15, 2023. Peter was born in Ewell, Surrey, England to Reginald and Phyllis Sanders, on June 22, 1937. He went to school at Kings College School in Wimbledon, and later attended Aston University in Birmingham. His love of music moved him to play the trumpet in a jazz band during his time in college. Peter immigrated to the United States in 1963, the same year he married the love of his life, Claudine Kay (Thomason) Sanders. He owned and operated the Aston Company in Atlanta, a radiation measurement company, for 32 years. His passion was British vintage motor cars, and for a period, he owned and raced several at Road Atlanta. After retirement, Kay and he traveled the world together and enjoyed their second home in Cornwall. He loved gardening, reading, and listening to Dixieland jazz. Peter was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Dr. Geoffrey B. Sanders; and his sister, Pamela McLaughlin. He is survived by his wife, Kay; his daughters, Felicia Sanders and Angela Switzer; his grandchildren, Sean Switzer and Kyle Switzer; and his sister, Rita Lingham. We will miss his classic style, his sense of humor, and especially, his unwavering love, kindness, and generosity toward all he met. Peter was a devout Christian and attended services at The Cathedral of St. Phillip for over 48 years. The Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 2 PM, at Mikell Chapel, The Cathedral of St. Phillip, 2744 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30305. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cathedral of St. Phillip, The American Red Cross, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Accountability sought after Coffee County elections breach and charges8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

THE GATHERING 2023
How Trump rivals courted Georgia conservatives over 2 days

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump is front-runner, but indictments worry Georgia Republicans
12h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Christie slams Trump as ‘coward’ who will lose if he’s the GOP nominee in 2024
16h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Christie slams Trump as ‘coward’ who will lose if he’s the GOP nominee in 2024
16h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BEHIND THE SCENES
Fifteen hours at the Fulton courthouse
19h ago
The Latest

Adams, James
Newman, Jeffrey
2h ago
Spickard, Nancy
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Darnell Wilburn/ Kennesaw State

KSU student’s baseball app among best at Apple coding challenge
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will celebrate 96th birthday with butterflies
Politics: How to follow updates about Erick Erickson's event, the Gathering
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top