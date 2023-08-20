SANDERS, Peter



Peter Sanders of Tucker, Georgia, passed away at home on August 15, 2023. Peter was born in Ewell, Surrey, England to Reginald and Phyllis Sanders, on June 22, 1937. He went to school at Kings College School in Wimbledon, and later attended Aston University in Birmingham. His love of music moved him to play the trumpet in a jazz band during his time in college. Peter immigrated to the United States in 1963, the same year he married the love of his life, Claudine Kay (Thomason) Sanders. He owned and operated the Aston Company in Atlanta, a radiation measurement company, for 32 years. His passion was British vintage motor cars, and for a period, he owned and raced several at Road Atlanta. After retirement, Kay and he traveled the world together and enjoyed their second home in Cornwall. He loved gardening, reading, and listening to Dixieland jazz. Peter was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Dr. Geoffrey B. Sanders; and his sister, Pamela McLaughlin. He is survived by his wife, Kay; his daughters, Felicia Sanders and Angela Switzer; his grandchildren, Sean Switzer and Kyle Switzer; and his sister, Rita Lingham. We will miss his classic style, his sense of humor, and especially, his unwavering love, kindness, and generosity toward all he met. Peter was a devout Christian and attended services at The Cathedral of St. Phillip for over 48 years. The Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 2 PM, at Mikell Chapel, The Cathedral of St. Phillip, 2744 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30305. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cathedral of St. Phillip, The American Red Cross, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.





