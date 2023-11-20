Obituaries

Sanders, Irma

File photo
File photo
Nov 20, 2023

SANDERS, Irma Smith

Of Atlanta, passed away on November 15, 2023. Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 10 AM, at Community Church of God. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta

595 West Lake Ave. N.W.

Atlanta, GA

30318

https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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