SANDERS, Irma Smith
Of Atlanta, passed away on November 15, 2023. Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 10 AM, at Community Church of God. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
SANDERS, Irma Smith
Of Atlanta, passed away on November 15, 2023. Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 10 AM, at Community Church of God. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta
595 West Lake Ave. N.W.
Atlanta, GA
30318
https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral