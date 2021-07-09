SANDERS, Helen Smith



Of Atlanta passed away on June 28, 2021, at the age of 89. Helen was raised in Pell City, Alabama, and married Malcolm Sanders of Pinson, Alabama. They moved to Atlanta in 1963 for Malcolm's job at Southern Company Services. Helen worked for most of her career in administration with the Federal government, including work at Fort McPherson and the USDA Forest Service. She attended night classes and graduated from Georgia State University.



Helen supported their children, David and Gayle, in every way. She particularly enjoyed their high school years at Lakeside High, attending sporting events, dance and musical productions, and getting to know their friends. She and Malcolm were members of Clairmont Presbyterian Church for many years.



Helen had a knack for making things beautiful. She loved interior design, house tours, and improving her home. Voted "Best Dressed" in high school, she remained stylish throughout her life and carried with her an image of how things could and should be. Her idea of a perfect day was getting lost in a movie, sharing popcorn and Cokes with Malcolm at Tara Cinema.



Helen enjoyed travel. She meticulously planned trips to New York, Boston, and cities across the US. A highlight of her life were the final years of Malcolm's career when they lived in Bristol, England. They packed a life of European travel into two years and made lasting friendships along the way. Helen was very proud that she passed the British driving test before her husband.



Helen spent her last years at Budd Terrace at Wesley Woods. The staff, particularly those on the 7th floor, provided wonderful care. Her family is very grateful for the warmth and laughter.



Malcolm died in 2014. Helen is survived by David Sanders (wife Jennifer) and Gayle Knight (husband Craig) and her grandchildren Hallie and Henry Sanders and Virginia and James Knight. A family service will be held in Alabama.

