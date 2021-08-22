Sanders, Glory

SANDERS (YARBROUGH), Glory



Age 83, of Sandy Springs, GA entered God's Kingdom on August 12, 2021. Born in Pensacola, FL to Mildred and Dean Yarbrough, she graduated from Pensacola High School. She attended Auburn University where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She graduated from Huntingdon College with a BS in Biology. She matriculated to Mayo Clinic where she earned a certificate in Physical Therapy.



Glory was the quintessential Physical Therapist. In the early 1970's, she established Atlanta Physical Therapy Clinic, the first female owned clinic and one of the first private practices in GA. She treated and facilitated improved health for hundreds of patients in Atlanta until she retired in 2006.



She was active professionally as a lifelong member of the American Physical Therapy Association and the GA APTA chapter. She was awarded the APTA highest award for service, the Lucy Blair Award. In the GA APTA, she held positions including President and Chief Delegate. She was a charter member of the GA Foundation for Physical Therapy and also served as President. She served as President of the Board of Physical Therapy for many years. She served as clinical faculty instructor for the Department of Physical Therapy students at GA State University, Emory University and Medical College of GA.



Glory was known for her generous and giving heart, her love of exclamation marks and the joy she brought to all who knew her. She loved her friends and family, her dogs, golf, dry Manhattans, cooking on the grill, cruising the world, and driving her pontoon boat at Lake Burton.



She is survived by her wife and life partner of 35 years, Janet Brumfield; sister Patricia Yarbrough; brother Rudy Yarbrough (Elaine); nephew Evan Yarbrough; niece Lily Yarbrough Condy (Joey); great nieces Brighton and Maren Condy; sisters in law Brenda Swords and Dennie (Betsy) Naugle (Tom). She is also survived by her special friends of the heart: Mary Ellen Howley, Sue Pritchett, Jo Jones, and Mary Castiglione.



There will be a Celebration of Life later for her friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the GA Foundation for Physical Therapy (GFPTonline.org); the Atlanta Union Mission or to a charity of your choice.



For further information and updates, see www.hmpattersonarlington.com



