Sanders, Chad

2 hours ago

SANDERS, Chad

Chad Adam Sanders, 50, of Cumming, Georgia, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on October 24, 2022.

Chad was born on January 20, 1972 in Atlanta, Georgia. He attended Woodward Academy in Atlanta and graduated from Emory University, where he met his love and future wife, Melissa Kelley. Chad was a true riot; his hilarious way with words was unrivaled. His energy was magnetic and he was the type of person you just wanted to be around. He was positive, uplifting, and never met a stranger. There was a twinkle in his eye when he smiled. But first and foremost he loved his family. He never missed a father-daughter dance or the opportunity to make his girls laugh. He loved animals; his dogs were some of his closest friends over the years. On Saturdays in the fall you could bet that he was watching his Georgia Bulldogs and he loved learning about history, specifically the Civil War era. He was an ultimate car buff and was able to own some really special cars over the years. He loved to grill for his family, dogs included. Aside from his full family life and varied interests, Chad was a successful, driven software executive and entrepreneur.

Chad was a devoted son, husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, and will be deeply missed by all those he leaves behind.

Chad is survived by his loving wife, Melissa; his daughters, Sarah and Addison; his mother, Myna Perling Sanders; his brother, Todd Sanders; sister, Cara Brand (Peter); stepmother, Patti Sanders; in-laws, Ronald and Shelley Kelley; sister-in-law, Tracy Edwards (Brian); sister-in-law, Ashley Kelley; nieces Ryleigh Edwards and Emilia Brand; and nephews, Jack Edwards, Asher Kelley, and Henry Brand. Chad was preceded in death by his father, Emil Sidney Sanders.

Services will be held at Cumming First United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 5 at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Cholangiocarcinoma Cancer Foundation: https://curecca.link/ChadSanders.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.

Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Dr., Cumming GA 30040, (770) 886-9899.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming

150 Sawnee Dr.

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.mcdonaldandson.com

