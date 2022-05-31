Sanders, Betty

Betty Foy Sanders, a farm girl turned Georgia first lady with a passion for painting, died over the Memorial Day weekend.



The once-energetic artist, whose creations included portraits, mixed media works and landscapes of her home state, leaves behind her own works and a collection created by fellow Georgia artists housed at Georgia Southern University, where the fine arts department bears her name.



"With her sharp wit, class, and famous sense of humor, she was the epitome of a southern woman. During her years as first lady and during her long and fulfilling life afterwards, she was devoted to beautifying our state, preserving Georgia's proud history, and helping students of the arts further their education and talents," Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement Sunday.



She was the wife of former Gov. Carl Sanders, who died in 2014.



