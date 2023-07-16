Sanders, Alonza

SANDERS, Alonza

Mr. Alonza Sanders of Austell, GA passed away on July 10, 2023. His Services are Monday, July 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 851 South Gordon Rd. SW., Austell, GA 30168. His body will lie instate at 10:00 AM. Family and friends will assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day service. Interment will immediately follow services at Highland Memorial Gardens in Bessemer, Alabama. Alonza was preceded in death by his parents, Elnora and Oscar; his sisters, Juletta and Barbara; and his brother, Morris. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Willean of Austell, Georgia; his son, David of Arlington, Texas; his granddaughter, Courtney (Raymond) of Carrollton, Texas; his grandson, Matthew (Kelli) of The Colony, Texas; his nieces and nephews; his cousins; and more friends than he could count. Today, public viewing will be held from 12:00 Noon - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

