SANDERCOCK, Robert



Robert L. Sandercock, age 86, of Marietta, passed away on March 27, 2022. He was born and raised in Evanston, IL and graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in Chemistry in 1958. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sara; daughters, Kristin (Michael) and Julie; grandchildren, Andrew, Kaitlyn and Kien; older brother, H. Jay Sandercock and eight nephews. Robert retired as a Quality Assurance Manager from Dr Pepper/Schweppes and was a lifelong avid golfer.



A private family service will be held at a later date when his ashes are interred at Georgia National Cemetery.



