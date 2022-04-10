ajc logo
Sandercock, Robert

SANDERCOCK, Robert

Robert L. Sandercock, age 86, of Marietta, passed away on March 27, 2022. He was born and raised in Evanston, IL and graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in Chemistry in 1958. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sara; daughters, Kristin (Michael) and Julie; grandchildren, Andrew, Kaitlyn and Kien; older brother, H. Jay Sandercock and eight nephews. Robert retired as a Quality Assurance Manager from Dr Pepper/Schweppes and was a lifelong avid golfer.

A private family service will be held at a later date when his ashes are interred at Georgia National Cemetery.




