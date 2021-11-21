SANDELL,Margaret Nader



Margaret Nader Sandell, age 94, died on November 18, joining her beloved pastor brother Freddy and a host of loved ones who preceded her. Margy grew up in Altoona, PA and attended Davis College in Binghamton, NY, where she met her husband, Walter. Together, they engaged in pastoral ministry in churches in Meridian, MS, Birmingham, AL, and Atlanta, GA, followed by many years of service through Sandell Ministry, Inc. and numerous interim pastorates and missions trips, both in this country and abroad. Margy taught women's Bible classes, and deeply loved her years teaching the College and Career Sunday School class. She loved the study of the Scriptures, was an avid reader, played and enjoyed classical music and hymns, and was known for her hospitality. In 2018, she and Walter received honorary Doctorate of Divinity degrees from Davis College in recognition of 70 years of dedicated pastoral service, the first woman to do so in the college's 118 year history. She was a much loved wife, mother, sister and friend, and she will be deeply missed. Margaret is survived by her husband, Walter, son and daughter, Cliff and Beth, their families, her sister Betty, and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.



Visitation is at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, GA on Tuesday, November 23, at 1 pm, with the service following at 2 pm. A private committal service will be following the service.

