Sanchez-Moreno, Hugo

SANCHEZ-MORENO, MD, Hugo L.



Hugo L. Sanchez-Moreno, MD, (1924-2021) passed away peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on March 22, 2021 at age 96. He was a devoted and loving husband to his wife Alida (Lala) S. Moreno for 69 years and father of four children who always put his family first. He was born on May 9, 1924 in Arequipa, Peru and moved to Lima, Peru to attend medical school at the University of San Marcos, where he graduated in 1949 and met Lala, whom he married in 1951. He immigrated to Atlanta, GA in 1954 with his wife and infant son, Albert, who was born with spina bifida. They raised four children together, Albert, Hugo, Ana Maria, and Carlos. He lovingly cared for his son Albert for 60 years until his passing in 2014. He completed his medical training in Atlanta and practiced as an OB/GYN for nearly 50 years, serving as the President of the Atlanta OBGYN Medical Society, the Georgia OBGYN Medical Society, and the Peruvian-American Medical Society. After retiring from private practice in 1994, he joined the GYNOB Department of Emory University, where he trained residents until 2004 when he retired at the age of 80. He was a great physician and teacher with a sharp mind until his passing. He loved reading, music, spicy food, the beach, and danced the tango in his younger days. He had a great laugh and a playful sense of humor. He always had a twinkle in his eye and was loved by all who knew him, especially children and pets. He is survived by his wife Lala, his children Hugo, Ana Maria, and Carlos, their spouses, Kasia, Randy, and Beverly, and seven grandchildren. He will be missed greatly.



There will be a private family service, and later, in the summer, due to Covid, a public celebration of his life.



