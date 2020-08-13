Sams, Robert

SAMS, Jr., Robert Shields Robert Shields Sams, Jr., 86, born on February 15, 1934 in Atlanta, Georgia and passed August 1, 2020 in Marietta, Georgia. He succumbed to complications of COVID-19. "Bob" Sams, son of Robert Shields Sams, Sr. and Mary Blair Sams (nee Armstrong) was predeceased by his sister, Mary Sams and parents. He is survived by his nephews David Edelman of Vienna, VA and Jonathan Edelman or Kent, CT. He is survived by his dear friend Marsha Haimovitz of Atlanta, GA. He worked in marketing research and serviced in the U.S. Army. He was an avid tennis player. He will be interned at Oakland Cemetery. There will be an online memorial service August 15, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Please contact email address: RobertSamsMemorial@gmail.com for more information on link to memorial.

