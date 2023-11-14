Sampson, Patsy

SAMPSON (KIDD), Patsy "Pat"



Patsy Kidd Sampson passed away at home on November 8, 2023, two days after her 84th birthday. She was born on the banks of Chickasawhatchee Creek in Elmodel, Georgia on November 6, 1939, the youngest of five girls. She is survived by her husband Julius; her son, Richard; her daughter, Jill (Tim); grandaughers, Emma and Molly; her sisters, Billie Keith and Margaret; and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Billy.



A celebration of her life and memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 2:30-4:30 PM at Suite Fete, 5064 Nandina Lane Suite J, Dunwoody, GA 30338.



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