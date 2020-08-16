SAMPLES, George Mr. George Samples of SW Atlanta passed on August 8, 2020 at the age of 89 after an extended illness. He was a 1950 graduate of David T. Howard High School in Atlanta, and afterwards served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. George was a career government employee, working 36 years for FHA/HUD as the Chief Property Officer. Over the years he was active in various civic and community affairs serving as a Campbellton Road YMCA Board Member, a member of Southwest Atlantans for Progress (SWAP), and a member of the Fulton County Board of Equalization. George was an avid fisherman and loved fishing with his family, friends and neighbors, always sharing his catch at the end of the summer with his famous fish fry. George was preceded in death by his wife, Lessye Simmons Samples, his mother, Daisy Jenkins Warthen and his brother, Frank Jenkins. He is survived by daughters, Wanda "Peddie"James (Joseph) of Illinois and Phyllis Henderson of Atlanta. His grandchildren, Stephanie James Mitchell (Christopher) of Virginia, DeNyckolas Henderson (Charisse), Heather James, DeShion Henderson and Faith Henderson, all of Atlanta; great-grandchildren, Camden Henderson, Miayana, Laniya, Lauren and Aubrey Mitchell and Lessye-Anne Henderson. He also leaves behind a brother-in-law, Dr. John Wesley Simmons of Philadelphia and Sisters-in-law Dr. Joanne Jackson and Ollie Jenkins as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank his caregiver, Ms. Carolyn (Renee) Oyeleke for her love, kindness, support, and compassion during his final months. At the request of Mr. Samples, a visitation or memorial service will not be held. He will be laid to rest at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. 404-691-3810.

