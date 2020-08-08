SAMMONS, Patricia Sue "Trish" "Trish" lost her battle with cancer on July 25, 2020 at her home in Locust Grove, Georgia. She was 66 years old and originally from Oklahoma. She is survived by her mother Nancy Wooldridge. She was preceded by her father Ralph Wooldridge, and her brothers David and Richard Wooldridge. Trish was a very spunky and fun lady. Her life was spent as a Local 728 Teamster amidst countless movie sets and working alongside actors and actresses. She was dearly loved by her co-workers and will be deeply missed. In her free time she enjoyed family, friends, reading, and living a great life. In lieu of flowers please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/trishs-final-expenses.



