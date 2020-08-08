X

Sammons, Patricia

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SAMMONS, Patricia Sue "Trish" "Trish" lost her battle with cancer on July 25, 2020 at her home in Locust Grove, Georgia. She was 66 years old and originally from Oklahoma. She is survived by her mother Nancy Wooldridge. She was preceded by her father Ralph Wooldridge, and her brothers David and Richard Wooldridge. Trish was a very spunky and fun lady. Her life was spent as a Local 728 Teamster amidst countless movie sets and working alongside actors and actresses. She was dearly loved by her co-workers and will be deeply missed. In her free time she enjoyed family, friends, reading, and living a great life. In lieu of flowers please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/trishs-final-expenses.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.