SAMMONS, Gail Gail W. Sammons, age 70, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her home in Lilburn, Georgia, after a long battle with her health and with her daughter and daughter-in-law caring for her.



Gail is survived by her daughter Stephanie, daughter-in-law Katherine, grandsons Ewan and Callum, siblings: Joyce Huckabee and her husband William; Don Watson and his wife Renae; Sandra Lindqvist and her husband Erik and Joye Hall and her husband, Donnie.



Gail was born in Marshallville and was preceded in death by her parents, George and Bernice Watson, and her sister Peggy Yancy.



Gail had a wonderful sense of humor and a kind heart. She was a great animal lover, rescuing many, and had a passion for cooking. Collecting recipes was her favorite hobby, and her family and friends often benefited from her time in the kitchen. She worked for most of her life in the mortgage industry until she retired from her position as a servicing manager with American Home Mortgage in 2018.



No services will be held. The family asks that donations in her memory be made to your local animal shelter.

