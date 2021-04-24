Saltmarsh, Dartha

SALTMARSH (LYNN), Dartha Geraldine



Dartha Geraldine Lynn Saltmarsh, Mother, Grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peaceably on April 12, 2021.



Dartha was born in Garfield, South Georgia on March 29, 1922. She was the daughter of Mattie and Heery Lynn. She attended Girls High School in Atlanta, Georgia. In 1942, Dartha's longest living friend, Lula McClure introduced her to Frederic Ashley Saltmarsh. The Second World War was close to commencing and Fred was in Pilot Training School in Valdosta, Georgia. As he prepared to leave for Battle Creek, Michigan, for further training, he asked Dartha to marry him and go with him. Their love for one another was fast and furious. They married and so began an Air Force Career with Fred flying troops to Sicily from Tunisia and later flying in the Berlin Airlift. He served through the war, until he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Dartha was an active Officer's Wife and Mother.



Dartha enjoyed travel, learning the cultural ways of where we lived in Japan, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Ohio and also Washington DC, during the Kennedy Administration.



Her energy flowed through her into her garden, her entertainment in the Military and with family. She taught me the love of art, music and beauty in trees. Yes, a leafless tree was sculpture.



Dartha was preceded in death by her son, Frederic Ashley Saltmarsh, Jr., her husband, Frederic Ashley Saltmarsh, her parents, Mattie and Heery Lynn, and her sister, Masie Willingham.



She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Saltmarsh Hopkins; grandchildren, Scott Saltmarsh (Janet), Susan Saltmarsh McIntosh (Craig), Bruce Saltmarsh (Jeannie) and Robert Burgess Saltmarsh (Monica.) She has three great-granddaughters, Lucy and Caroline Saltmarsh and Maddie McIntosh. She also has two great-grandsons Carter McIntosh and Ashby Saltmarsh. Her three nieces are Bonnie Willingham, Elizabeth Holloway, and Terry New.



There will be no service at this time due to Covid 19. Dartha will be celebrated later at Graveside in May.



In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church,1722 Oak Grove United Methodist Church, Decatur, Georgia 30033.



Wanda fondly thanks Dartha's special Caregiver's for their years of devotion. Debra Mitchell, Deborah Jones and Darlene Stephens. In more recent years, Wanda thanks Home Care Assistant's for the care of Jedidah Kiragu and Gold Ejike. With them Dartha lived well and happy. Wanda also wants to thank Capstone Hospice, Carol Nichols, for her special care and friendship.



