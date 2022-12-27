ajc logo
X

Salters, Armstead

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SALTERS, Armstead L.

Esteemed Educator Armstead L. Salters Remembered for His Commitment to Community

Armstead Leon Salters uplifted students and the community through his more than 40-year commitment to education in Atlanta Public Schools. He believed education, determination and discipline were keys to challenging systems that dishonored the humanity of people. In his youth, Salters accepted the call to demand change, which he pursued as a student at Claflin University during the Civil Rights Movement and carried with him as an Atlanta educator, motivating students and serving the local communities through leadership. He was a dedicated member of Central United Methodist Church, leading several committees. He was a devoted husband to, Joan Salters; and a father to their family and the community. A Homecoming Celebration will be held December 30, 2022 at 11 AM at Central United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Armstead L. Salters' Scholarship Fund in care of Central UMC 501 MLK Jr. Drive, Atlanta, GA 30314. Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 404-373-3191. www.grissom-clarkfh.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta

227 E. Lake Drive SE

Atlanta, GA

30317

https://grissom-clarkfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Falcons’ top tackler would like to return on improving unit11h ago

Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties
7h ago

Credit: Mary Altaffer

NY Rep.-elect Santos admits lying about career, college
5h ago

Credit: Abell Images

Georgia, Ohio State vow not to be distracted by bowl activities
9h ago

Credit: Abell Images

Georgia, Ohio State vow not to be distracted by bowl activities
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Water issues, travel woes linger with frigid metro Atlanta weather
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Griffin, Sarah
2h ago
Vrono, Harold
2h ago
Richardson, William
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Danny Clinch

10 don’t-miss events in the new year
19h ago
How did Atlanta become the center of the college football universe?
Today's college bowl games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top