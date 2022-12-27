SALTERS, Armstead L.



Esteemed Educator Armstead L. Salters Remembered for His Commitment to Community



Armstead Leon Salters uplifted students and the community through his more than 40-year commitment to education in Atlanta Public Schools. He believed education, determination and discipline were keys to challenging systems that dishonored the humanity of people. In his youth, Salters accepted the call to demand change, which he pursued as a student at Claflin University during the Civil Rights Movement and carried with him as an Atlanta educator, motivating students and serving the local communities through leadership. He was a dedicated member of Central United Methodist Church, leading several committees. He was a devoted husband to, Joan Salters; and a father to their family and the community. A Homecoming Celebration will be held December 30, 2022 at 11 AM at Central United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Armstead L. Salters' Scholarship Fund in care of Central UMC 501 MLK Jr. Drive, Atlanta, GA 30314. Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 404-373-3191. www.grissom-clarkfh.com

