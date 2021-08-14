SALTER, Jone Netherland Age 65, of Atlanta formerly of Louisville who passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in her residence.



Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Louisville City Cemetery with Rev. John Russell officiating. There will be a Celebration of Life in Atlanta on a date to be determined.



Jone spent her early years growing up on her father's farm in Rosier, GA. Jone attended the small community schoolhouse in Vidette. The family moved to Louisville when she was in the fourth grade and she enrolled in a proper school, Louisville Academy. She could not write her name. Her fourth-grade teacher challenged her to improve her penmanship. She spent the rest of her life improving her signature. Any of you who have seen her signature know she succeeded. She attended high school at Bartow Academy where she met her future husband Alf. She attended Brenau College in Gainesville, GaA



Alf and Jone were married May 20, 1978. Cancer struck her in her early thirties. After many surgeries and treatments, it was decided children were not in the plan. But God had a plan and her sister Jan provided two nieces for her to dote over the last twenty-two years of her life.



Jone started at The Coca-Cola Company in 1987. She was originally in National Retail Sales with a focus on Super Markets. She quickly moved up the ladder to work trade shows nationwide. In the late '90s she moved, after her husband took her to her first stock car race in Charlotte, to what ended up as her career passion, NASCAR. She promoted the Coke brand at Indy, Bristol, Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Las Vegas, and every track where Coke was served, but her favorite was Daytona. Jone was an avid supporter of the Kyle Petty Charity Ride. During her Coke years she befriended five other employees who became lifelong friends calling themselves the 6 pack: Mandy, Jeanie, Vernie, Karen, Vickie, and Jone. A week before she died, her husband found a suite planning brochure in her bed for a race to be run 18 days after she died. She was also the American Airlines Cancer spokesperson for Coke. One of her last jobs was running a Hospitality House for the Augusta Coca-Cola bottler for clients attending the Master's Berckman Place. She retired after 30 years in 2017 but continued with contract work right up to her death.



Her husband was a Georgia Tech grad, but as it turned out, Jone was the real passionate fan. The Bobby Cremins era, and the 1990 football championship year, were her favorites.



She was preceded in death by her father, Olin Culbreath Netherland, Jr., and survived by her husband, William Alf Salter of Atlanta, mother, Sally Ree Netherland of Louisville, sister Jan Blackburn (Steve) of Waynesboro, nieces, Anna Marie Blackburn and Sally Kate Blackburn of Waynesboro, and her beloved collies Kate and Jessie.



Monetary gifts can be made to the Kyle Petty charity ride at 125 Floyd Smith Drive Suite 45, Charlotte, NC 28262 or to the Susan G. Komen foundation, www.helpline@komen.org You may sign the family's personal guestbook online at www.taylorfhlouisville.com



Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Louisville is in charge of arrangements.

