Obituaries

Salter, Betty

File photo
File photo
Updated Dec 3, 2023

SALTER, Betty

Mrs. Betty Salter, age 87, of Jonesboro, passed away on November 28, 2023. She is survived by her children, William J. (Jenny) Salter, Jr. of Japan, Debbie (John) Eckstein of Riverdale; grandchildren, W. Jeremy (Jill) Salter, Dr. Christopher (Lindsay) Carr, Joshua (Adrienne) Carr, Johnathan (Michelle) Eckstein, Alicia Salter, Brittney Salter; great-grandchildren, Sealey Salter, Marlow Salter, Cadence Carr, Collin Carr., Charlotte Carr, Roxanne Eckstein, Marshall Salter; niece, playmate, Cahti Christian; nephews, Christopher Cribbs, David Cribbs; great-nephew, Jacob Coggins and extended family. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Fayetteville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Church. Flowers accepted or contributions in her name may be made to: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 257 Hwy 314, Fayetteville, GA 30214, phone: 770-461-3403. Website: princeofpeacefayette.org. Ford Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

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Funeral Home Information

FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO

2047 HIGHWAY 138

Jonesboro, GA

30236

https://www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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