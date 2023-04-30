X

Salley, Leonard

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SALLEY, Leonard Bennett

Leonard Bennett Salley, age 81, of Dunwoody, GA, the son of the late Michael Gramling and Ethel Bennett Salley, passed away April 22, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Gramling Salley, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lynda Curlee Salley; his daughters, Sherri Doxey (Craig) and Debbie Brabrand (Scott); and his beloved grandchildren, Alexandra and Rachel Doxey, and Bennett and William Brabrand. He is also survived by his twin brother, George Mackay Salley (Eleanor).

Born in Columbia, SC, on April 23, 1941, he was raised in Orangeburg, SC. Leonard graduated from The Citadel in 1963. He served in the US Navy and Naval Reserves for 32 years as a commissioned officer. He retired as a Captain, after commanding the Reserve Intelligence Area 14 command. As a civilian, he worked in computer programming and sales, eventually starting his own videoconferencing/distance learning company. After his civilian retirement, he loved spending time with his family, and in his garden. A member of Chamblee First United Methodist Church, he served in numerous leadership positions and was a faithful volunteer for 54 years.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at 1:00 PM, May 13, 2023, at Chamblee First UMC. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Chamblee First UMC Music Ministry or The Citadel Foundation's Summerall Chapel Maintenance endowment.




