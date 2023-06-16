SALES, Anthony
Of Atlanta, passed away on June 1, 2023. Memorial service Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 1 PM in our Chapel. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., Atlanta.
Funeral Home Information
Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta
595 West Lake Ave. N.W.
Atlanta, GA
30318
https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/
