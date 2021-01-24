Sale, Margaret

SALE (SMITH), Margaret



Mrs. Margaret Smith Sale, 91, of Charlotte, NC died peacefully on Thursday, January 21, 2021.



Margaret was born on November 18, 1929 in Durham, NC, the daughter of the late Robert Hurdle Smith and Maxine Adams Smith. She worked for many years as an Administrative Assistant at IBM, first in Charlotte and then in Atlanta. Margaret later worked for her church, Northside United Methodist Church.



Margaret and Edward Dalton Sale were married on September 1, 1947 in High Point, NC. They started their family in High Point before moving to Charlotte where they raised their two sons. Margaret and Ed moved to Atlanta in 1973. Margaret eventually moved back to Charlotte in 2017.



In addition to working for her church Margaret was also involved in many activities there and was a Stephen Minister. She will be remembered as a kind and generous person, and for her chocolate chip muffins. Margaret may have passed but her muffin recipe will live on.



Margaret is survived by two sons, Edward Dalton Sale, Jr. and his wife, Marsden Sale of Charlotte and Gerald Sale of Soperton, Georgia; five grandchildren, Tracy Kelly, Mary Rakestraw and her husband, Derek, Kathy Sale, Henry Sale and his wife, Darbie and Amanda Sale; five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed, of 62 years and her brother, Robert Hurdle Smith, Jr.



The family would like to thank her many friends in Atlanta for being a great source of support. They also want to thank the caring staff at Brookdale Charlotte East for their special blend of love, support and patience. The family is additionally grateful for the doctors, nurses, palliative care personnel and staff at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center for making her last days as comfortable as possible.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, GA. 30305 or to a charity of the donor's choice.



Due to COVID restrictions funeral plans are incomplete at this time.



