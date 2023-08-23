SALBO (BERNSTEIN), Irene



Gainesville, GA - Irene Salbo, age 95, passed away on August 17, 2023. She is survived by her daughter, Gerri Lingsch; her son, Steven Zweifach; her grandchildren, Josh Lingsch, Sadie Lingsch, and Jacob Zweifach. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Karl Salbo.



Irene led a fulfilling life, dedicated to her family and loved ones. She will be remembered for her kindness, warmth, and unwavering love for her family. Irene enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and cherished every moment spent with them. Her love and guidance will forever be treasured by her family.



In her free time, Irene had various hobbies that brought her joy and fulfillment. She enjoyed bridge, pinochle, crafting and bird watching.



Burial will be at Georgia National Cemetery on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 1:30 PM.



We extend our deepest condolences to Irene's family and friends during this difficult time. May her memory be a blessing.



