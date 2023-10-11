Sagel, Sandra

SAGEL (BARRENTINE),



Sandra Marie



October 6, 1953-



October 7, 2023



Sandra died at the age of 75, but more important was the dash in between. She was born in Macon, Georgia. She moved to Atlanta as a child and was a graduate of Bass High School. She excelled in school, gaining only one B. It was undeserved and should not have counted, it was only chemistry. She had degrees in journalism and English. She loved the written word and read anything by Shakespeare, J.K. Rowling, or anything with dragons.



Sandra was also a product of excellent singing genetics as the daughter of a country singer. She became a professional songstress herself belting out jazz and the blues. She could bring the house down with a rendition of Stormy Monday or Stormy Weather. Her preference was Stormy Monday. Sandra was once invited to get up and sing with B.B. King but was too intimidated to do so. It was not a disappointment; however, when singing at a club in Miami, Sandra Barrentine, met the love of her life in Bob Sagel. He proposed the night they met. They had three children: Joshua, Alexandria, and Jacob. They were married for almost 30 years before Bob's passing. Sandra was a housewife raising the kids, until she decided enough was enough and reentered the workforce. Raising three ridiculous kids is tough. Not having enough varied accomplishments, she got another degree in accounting. She went to work for a company, Energy & Process Corporation. Sandra decided to be an accountant for a nuclear steel company, because why not. She loved her job and excelled, becoming Controller of a multi- million dollar per annum business. This was under the umbrella of a FTSE 100 company. Her particular branch competed with others around the globe and year in and year out she schooled them in how it was done. She was the highest paid person in her position at the entire company and did so as a woman. Boom!



Meanwhile she helped run concession stands for baseball, softball, and football at Lions Club Park. She was also the treasurer for the Berkmar High School wrestling program over the last eleven years. For wrestling she baked cakes and made barbecue for tournaments. Anyone who came to a Berkmar wrestling event was blessed to have had her carrot or chocolate cake. Her Christmas parties always had the best food prepared by her. Sandra was truly the kindest and one of the most brilliant people once could ever hope to meet. She was a woman of profound Christian faith, who rarely cursed. Her generosity was legendary. Although, every once in a blue moon, she would say something outrageously funny, but ridiculously savage.



In addition to all of these other special skills she also should have qualified for multiple advanced degrees. Her editing of various historical, astronomy, educational and various other papers and essay made her an expert in many fields, particularly obscure Roman Republican history. This obituary would have been significantly better if she had written it herself or at least edited the author's multiple errors. Sandra leaves the world a better place than she found it. She is survived by three human children and four Pekingese kids.



The Service for my mom will be Thursday 6 PM. Visitation 4-6 PM at Eternal Hills, 3594 Highway 78, Snellville.



In keeping with Sandra's heart of gold, please give donations to the Quinn House at 555 Hurricane Shoals Road or to the Berkmar High School Takedown Club at 405 Pleasant Hill Road in lieu of flowers.



