Sage, Elizabeth

1 hour ago

SAGE (SAGGUS), Elizabeth Ann

Elizabeth Ann (Saggus) Sage of Atlanta, GA passed away January, 10 2022. She was the wife of Joshua Batchelder and widow of the late George Darby Sage. She was the daughter of the late M. Oliver Saggus, the late Grace M. Saggus and the sister of the late Dorothy Grace Ballew. She graduated from Auburn and was the cherished mother of Craig Sage (Pam), Brian Sage (Stefanie), and the late Scott Sage. She will be greatly missed by her six grandchildren: Kyle Sage (Abbey), David Sage (Catherine), Chad Sage (Dallas), Lauren Regan (Brendan), Jonathan Sage and Isabella Sage. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at H. M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319, on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 10:00 am. A reception for friends and family will be held following the service. Private burial. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (ALZ.org) in memory of Betty Ann Sage.




