SAFFO, Forrest James



Forrest James Saffo, Public Viewing, Friday, February 4, 2022, 4 PM-7 PM and Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 10 AM-11:30 AM (strictly enforced) at New Mt. Top Baptist Church. 7822 Conners Rd, Winston, GA 30187 (Moving line) Please click Here to view a family video: https://youtu.be/D1-vIUKwikg



Celebration of Life Service (Pandemic protocols restricts the funeral to Family only), Saturday, February 5, 2022, 12:00 noon at New Mt. Top Baptist Church, 7822 Conners Road, Winston, GA 30187. Please view the live stream at 12 PM via ForrestSaffo.com. Interment: Church Cemetery - ALL invited. Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel, Douglasville, GA 770.489.6751. Due to COVID-19, Masks are required.

