SAFFAN, Benjamin David It is with much love and great sadness that the family of Benjamin David Saffan announces his peaceful passing on Saturday afternoon, July 25, 2020, at the age of 92. Benjamin is lovingly remembered by his children David and Michelle Saffan, Rose and Gordon Singer, grandchildren, Stephanie, Sean, Jacob and Sophie, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Benjamin was predeceased by his parents David and Rose, and siblings Leo, Saul and Aaron. Born in New York, Benjamin moved south with his family in his teens, graduating from Edison High School in Miami, Florida. He attended Emory at Oxford in Oxford, Georgia and continued his education at Emory University thru medical school. He served as a Captain in the Army Medical Corps stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. Benjamin received a Fellowship in Endocrinology from Emory and practiced internal medicine in private practice in Atlanta for more than 30 years. Benjamin received many awards and honors during his years of practice. In later years he enjoyed much of his time traveling around the world. He spent ten wonderful years living in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he practiced at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center and was active in the medical and Jewish communities there. Benjamin found great comfort in Judaism and was an active member of Temple Beth El in West Palm Beach and a longtime member of Congregation Or VeShalom Synagogue in Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Congregation Or VeShalom or Goizuieta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center. A graveside funeral was held Monday, July 27 at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

