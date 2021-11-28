SAFEEULLAH, Alonzo



Alonzo Azzaam Safeeullah was born Alonzo H. Pope, Jr., on June 27, 1946, to the union of Alonzo H. Pope, Sr. and Louise I. Marshall, in St. Louis, Missouri, and passed on November 18, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. He was raised in Chicago, Illinois, and graduated from John Marshall Harlan High School in Chicago. He subsequently attended Morehouse College, in Atlanta, before transferring and graduating from Lincoln University, in Jefferson City, Missouri, with a degree in Business Administration/Accounting. After college, Alonzo worked for General Foods and Mead Johnson before successfully owning and operating several businesses for over 40 years. Alonzo accepted Al-Islam in the 1970's, became a devote Muslim, and changed his last name to "Safeeullah" (translating to friend of God). Alonzo is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents – Thomas A. and Harriet (Hattie) Marshall, and Eldridge L. Pope and Pearl Smith Pope; Uncle – Wendell Marshall; and Cousins – Carl White, Cynthia Marshall, and Parker Enix-Ross. He leaves behind his younger brother – Thomas Pope; his children – Ayesha, Ahmed, Ali, and Hana Safeeullah; his grandchildren – Syncere and Serenity Safeeullah; his niece – Bronwyn Smith-Pope; and numerous cousins including Clark White, Melanye White Dixon, Joan Marshall, and Carol Marshall Bailey. In lieu of any flowers, donations can be made to the Atlanta Masjid of Al-Islam or Mohammed Schools of Atlanta. Condolences may be sent to: P.O. Box 170008, Atlanta, GA 30317.

