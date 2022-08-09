SADLER, Evelyn H.



Evelyn H. Sadler, age 94, of Alpharetta passed away on August 5, 2022. She was born in Roswell on August 28, 1927 to Clarence and Floy Hughes. She was preceded in death by her three sisters, Mary Lou Cook, Laura Martin and Sara Bagwell. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Gerald Sadler; son and daughter-in-law, Rufus and Carol Sadler; granddaughters, Christina Sadler and Angela Sadler. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 9 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. Family and friends will meet at Northside Chapel at 11 AM on Wednesday preceding the graveside service at 12 PM. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Green Lawn Cemetery.



