Sackreiter, Aria

SACKREITER (Browning), Aria Jewell



Aria Jewell (Browning) Sackreiter passed away on May 21, 2022, peacefully in her sleep. Aria was born on October 1, 1924, in Sacramento, California, to Edward Henry Browning and Ora Belle (Poteet) Browning. Aria spent her early years in Sacramento, California, where she married Layton Fisher in 1945. They had two children, Carolyn (Fisher) Chapski and Bradford Layton Fisher. Aria worked for Rhodes Department store where she started in sales as an associate and was promoted to a clothing buyer.



In 1971, Aria married Wallace Sackreiter. She and Sac (Wally) settled in Stone Mountain, Georgia, where they fostered many friendships. Aria was a long-time member of Second Ponce de Leon Church in Atlanta, and she was also a dedicated fan of the Atlanta Braves.



Aria is predeceased by her parents; her husband Sac, her son Brad; and siblings, Leslie Browning, Katherine Entrician, and Dorothy Allgier. Aria is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Fisher Chapski of Mableton, Georgia; three grandchildren, Tracie (Greg) Cox, Scott (Christina) Chapski, and Patrick Fisher; and five great-grandchildren: Jonathan, Sarah, Melanie, Luke, and Aria.



Aria was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Aria's family would like to extend their appreciation to Delmar Gardens for their care and support during Aria's stay with them. A private family service will be held at a later date in Sacramento, California.



