Sabre, Dorothy

SABRE MEGEL (PEPPERS), Dorothy



Dorothy Peppers Megel Sabre passed away on Friday March 5, 2021. Dorothy was born February 25, 1937 in Madison, Georgia to Troy and Mary Peppers. Amongst her long list of life accomplishments here are a few we would like to mention.



In 1955 Dorothy began training at the Medical Education Campus at Fort Sam Houston, TX. She later moved on to Presidio San Francisco as an Army Nurse. From there she moved to Atlanta where she married John "L.R." Megel on June 17, 1967 and had two daughters; Nicole and Michele. Upon moving to Atlanta Dorothy was very active in the community. She became event organizer at the Atlanta Athletic Club; the President of Fulton County Federation Garden Club; a founding member of The Sandy Springs Society; a founding member of Heritage Sandy Springs, benefiting the William Payne House, and involved in the Big Tree Forest Preserve; a member of the Atlanta Decorating Show House which benefited the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; a contributor to Southern Flair Magazine; and the CEO of Hub Ford Motor Company.



Dorothy is survived by her husband; Zana Sabre; her daughters, Nicole and Michele; her four brothers, Gary, Jerry, Larry, and Ricky; and her sister, Mildred.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 3pm at Arlington Memorial Park.



