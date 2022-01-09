Rye, Doris

RYE (THOMAS), Doris Ann



Doris Ann Thomas Rye of Sugar Hill, GA (formerly Douglasville, GA) entered Heaven's gates from the warmth and comfort of her home after an extended illness on November 13, 2021. Born at Atlanta's Fort MacPherson in December 1947 as the first child and only daughter to Gilmer SR and Mary Doris Rose Thomas, who preceded her in death in 1996 and 2009 respectively. Doris Ann graduated from Georgia State University and raised her family in East Point before moving to Douglasville and then to Sugar Hill. Known as a kind-hearted and gentle person who never let the opportunity to help someone pass her by, she truly modeled Ephesians 4:1 "...I urge you to live a life worthy of the calling you have received." Her first love was her family and friends, with her Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets a close second. Doris Ann is survived by her husband of nearly 52 years Gerald, daughter Tracy and family pets Milo and Munro. She is also survived by best friend of 20 years, Ginger Knox, along with sisters-in- law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, and cousins from the Rose and Rye sides of the family in GA, LA, SC, OR and WA, along with friends too numerous to count. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2 PM in the chapel at First Baptist Church Atlanta, located at 4400 N. Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30338 with Pastor Paul Diamond officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Casual dress is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Georgia Tech Foundation or the Georgia Tech Athletic Association's Alexander-Tharpe Fund to honor her memory.

