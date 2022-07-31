RYAN, Sue Graves



Sue Graves Ryan, formerly of Tucker, GA, passed away in St. Petersburg, FL as a result of complications caused by COVID-19 on June 15, 2022. She was briefly survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Earl Edward Ryan Jr. She is also survived by their two children, four grandchildren, a large extended family and countless friends. Her husband Earl served as a committed and patient caregiver for much of the last decade as she struggled with progressive dementia.



Mollie Sue Graves was born April 13, 1936 in Troy, AL to James and Mollie Dee Graves, the sixth of their seven children. She graduated from Pensacola High School in Pensacola, FL in 1954. She settled in Atlanta in the early 1960's, where she met her future husband and soul mate Earl. They married in 1963 and soon built a house in Tucker where they started a family. She was an extremely dedicated wife and mother, often working nights and or second jobs to help provide for the family. She was employed for many years by National Data Corporation and then later on she served as a specimen processor for GlaxoSmithKline.



Sue was an excellent amateur bowler. She enjoyed cooking, playing piano and organ, knitting, gardening, low stakes slot machines and spending time with friends and family. She was a longtime member of Tucker First United Methodist Church and was always very generous with both her time and resources. She gave freely to a litany of worthy charitable causes.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made in her honor to the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra and or the Wounded Warriors Foundation.

