ajc logo
X

Ryan, Sue

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RYAN, Sue Graves

Sue Graves Ryan, formerly of Tucker, GA, passed away in St. Petersburg, FL as a result of complications caused by COVID-19 on June 15, 2022. She was briefly survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Earl Edward Ryan Jr. She is also survived by their two children, four grandchildren, a large extended family and countless friends. Her husband Earl served as a committed and patient caregiver for much of the last decade as she struggled with progressive dementia.

Mollie Sue Graves was born April 13, 1936 in Troy, AL to James and Mollie Dee Graves, the sixth of their seven children. She graduated from Pensacola High School in Pensacola, FL in 1954. She settled in Atlanta in the early 1960's, where she met her future husband and soul mate Earl. They married in 1963 and soon built a house in Tucker where they started a family. She was an extremely dedicated wife and mother, often working nights and or second jobs to help provide for the family. She was employed for many years by National Data Corporation and then later on she served as a specimen processor for GlaxoSmithKline.

Sue was an excellent amateur bowler. She enjoyed cooking, playing piano and organ, knitting, gardening, low stakes slot machines and spending time with friends and family. She was a longtime member of Tucker First United Methodist Church and was always very generous with both her time and resources. She gave freely to a litany of worthy charitable causes.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made in her honor to the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra and or the Wounded Warriors Foundation.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Cops: West Georgia professor kills student at Carrollton parking deck6h ago
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation
6h ago
Illinois ticket wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot; 2 Ga. tickets nab $1M each
13h ago
Braves sign all draftees plus five undrafted prospects
8h ago
Braves sign all draftees plus five undrafted prospects
8h ago
Leo Mazzone, Joe Torre, Joe Adcock go into Braves Hall of Fame
5h ago
The Latest
Griffin, Jean
Johnson, James
1h ago
Gogel, Ruth
1h ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top