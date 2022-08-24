Ryan, Robert J.

RYAN, Robert Joseph



AUGUST 9, 1929 – AUGUST 20, 2022



Robert Joseph Ryan, 93, of Atlanta, GA passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Born in Detroit, Michigan on August 9, 1929, Bob grew up in New York City and served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1954, primarily in England and Germany. Upon his return from service, Bob attended the University of Georgia, where he met his future bride, Barbara Ann Ryan (nee Kane). They were wed on November 16, 1957, at Cathedral of Christ the King.



Bob spent most of his career in the food service and vending industry, working for Service America. His job took them from Atlanta to Philadelphia, PA, back to Atlanta, then to Maitland, FL, Columbia, SC, and Cincinnati, OH, before they eventually made their way back to Atlanta again in 1976. Along this journey, they had six children that they would raise with love and instill in them their faith in God and were further blessed with fifteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He and Barbara also built a community of friends who guided, loved, and nurtured each other through their involvement in the many churches, schools, and clubs they attended. He lived a long, full life and will be greatly missed.



Bob is survived by his brother-in-law, Michael Kane (Lynda) of Minneapolis, MN; his children, Robert J. Ryan, Jr. (Jennifer) of Eatonton, GA, Timothy M. Ryan (Stephanie) of Covington, GA, Nancy E. Rafuse of Atlanta, GA, Patricia L. Urban (Joseph) of Atlanta, GA, Thomas R. Ryan (Tammi) of Marietta, GA, and William C. Ryan of Roswell, GA. He is also survived by his fifteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: Jacqueline L. Kocken (Andrew), Robert J. Ryan, III, Katherine J. Massey (Peter), James H. Ryan, Kristen T. Rafuse, Ryan K. Rafuse, Holley G. Moore (Trevor), J. Porter Ryan, Emily A. Ryan, Sara L. Ryan, Charles T. Ryan, Morgan S. Ryan, William C. Ryan, Jr., Grace E. Urban, Julie A. Urban, Hampton and Harper Kocken, Peter A. (Jr.) and Elijah B. Massey, and Kaney B. Moore. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his father, George L. Ryan; his mother and stepfather, Helene and Bernard Baker; his brothers, George L. Ryan (Eleanor), John E. Ryan (Louise) and Richard A. Ryan (Lucille); and his son-in-law, Mark Rafuse.



Visitation will be Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at H.M. Patterson and Son—Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd. NE, Sandy Springs. A Mass for Bob will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Dr. NW, Atlanta. Service will be live streamed at: www.hsccatl.com/livechapel. Graveside services for family and friends will immediately follow at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USO or the Wounded Warrior Project.



